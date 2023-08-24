listen hear! Song of the Day: Noah Kahan and Post Malone "Dial Drunk"

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has teamed up with Post Malone for a new collaborative take on Kahan’s viral hit single, “Dial Drunk,” with an additional new verse written by Malone. A longtime fan, Kahan has been posting acoustic covers of Malone’s songs for years.

Of the new track, Kahan says, “The reaction to “Dial Drunk” has been so incredible and so overwhelming. I never know when or why a song is going to land, and to see the meaning and connection you have drawn from this track has inspired me in a way I have never been inspired before. You can only imagine my shock and excitement when Post told me he wanted to not only sing on it, but write his own verse."

He added, “I have been listening to Post Malone since “White Iverson” dropped, even covering “Congratulations” right when my career was beginning. It feels like a full circle moment, and it has been a dream come true to make this collaboration happen. Thank you so much Post for blessing me with your involvement.”

The original “Dial Drunk” can be found on Kahan’s recent deluxe album Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever). Listen below: