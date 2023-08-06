© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: GROUPLOVE "Hello"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Atlanta-based indie rock group GROUPLOVE have been together over a decade and recently released their 6th album, I Want It All Right Now, on Glassnote Records. We think one of the highlights of the new record is the bright and energetic track, “Hello.”

Speaking about "Hello," the band's Hannah Hooper said, "We had this demo Ben and I had been working on that wasn’t quite finished and we decided to break it out and mess around with it. There was this real free and casual feeling that we were done with the album so let’s see where this goes in the studio. We went into the lounge and just wrote the chorus on the spot." Bandmate Christian Zucconi added, "It is funny because it feels so lighthearted, like a sing-along, but if you listen it’s all about feeling lost and alone and wanting so badly for people to look up and connect."

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
