The Cast of Outlander on Season 7 and the Sinead O’Connor-sung theme song

The cast of Outlander, joined by producer Maril Davis, joins Kyle Meredith to delve into the highly-anticipated seventh season. As the penultimate season, this installment promises to be the biggest yet, boasting an impressive 16 episodes. With new additions to the cast, Charles Vanderaart, Joey Phillips, and Izzie Meikle-Small share their experiences of coming into the well-established story, adding fresh perspectives to the enthralling narrative.

David Berry and John Bell open up about the emotional depth and weight of portraying their characters, offering a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of their roles. Amidst the backdrop of the American Revolution, Phillips and Meikle-Small explore the captivating journey of their brother/sister Quaker pair, navigating their experiences during this tumultuous period in history.

Maril Davis and the cast go on to contemplate the intriguing question of whether they would alter history if given the chance. Moreover, Davis provides insights into the significance of this season, knowing that the beloved story is slowly approaching its conclusion. The excitement is heightened as they share the incredible feat of securing Sinead O’Connor to sing the show's theme song.

As the Outlander saga enters its penultimate chapter, fans can anticipate a riveting season with captivating new characters and the timeless charm that has made the series a beloved cultural phenomenon.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.