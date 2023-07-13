Today's ear X-tacy: Squeeze "Cool For Cats"

"Cool for Cats" is a song by English rock band Squeeze, released as the second single from their 1979 album of the same name. The song features a rare lead vocal performance from cockney-accented Squeeze lyricist Chris Difford, one of the only two occasions he sang lead on a Squeeze single A-side (the other was 1989's "Love Circles").

Song co-writer Glenn Tilbrook recalled: "Originally it was written about the social circle we were moving in at the time, being young and being... we were almost entirely centered in our own little world. I remember hearing Chris sing those lyrics for the first time and thinking he's just nailed what our lives are about now. It's lovely to be able to look back on that and see how we were as youngsters."

"Cool for Cats" is one of the band's biggest hits. The title is a reference to the first rock n roll television show in the UK – Cool For Cats.. It ran from 1956 to 1961