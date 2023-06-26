listen hear! Song of the Day: Olivia Dean & Leon Bridges "The Hardest Part"

Fast rising UK soul-pop singer Olivia Dean has shared a newly recorded version of “The Hardest Part” featuring Leon Bridges. The original version has been streamed over 117 million times worldwide since its release three years ago. The song will appear Dean’s forthcoming debut album Messy, out his Friday, June 30th via Island Records.

“The Hardest Part” has been a hugely important part of Dean’s musical career, and she reached out to one of her favorite artists to collaborate with her on an updated version of the song.

Dean shared her excitement about the new version: “I can’t believe the hardest part came out 3 years ago!! This song really changed my life and holds a special place in my heart. I put together a little EP to celebrate her, featuring a very special guest Mr Leon Bridges. I am such a big fan! I can’t believe we’re on a song together. Big life moment for me :)”

Speaking about the collaboration Bridges added, “The first time I heard ‘The Hardest Part,’ it hit me as a ‘one-listen’ record. Just has that instant classic feel. Olivia paints such a beautiful world with the song and I’m honoured she asked me to join it.”