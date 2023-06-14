Today's ear X-tacy: Culture Club "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?"

George Alan O'Dowd, better known as Boy George, lead singer of Culture Club, was born June 14, 1961. In honor of his 62nd birthday we’re featuring "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," Culture Club's first major success as today’s ear X-tacy.

The song was released as a single in September 1982 from the group's platinum-selling debut album, Kissing to Be Clever. It was the band's first UK No. 1 hit. In the United States, the single was also became a hit, reaching No. 2 for three weeks.

