Today's ear X-tacy: Culture Club "Do You Really Want To Hurt Me?"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published June 14, 2023 at 5:01 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

George Alan O'Dowd, better known as Boy George, lead singer of Culture Club, was born June 14, 1961. In honor of his 62nd birthday we’re featuring "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," Culture Club's first major success as today’s ear X-tacy.

The song was released as a single in September 1982 from the group's platinum-selling debut album, Kissing to Be Clever. It was the band's first UK No. 1 hit. In the United States, the single was also became a hit, reaching No. 2 for three weeks.

Music
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
