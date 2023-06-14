SoundTRAX: "The Dead Don't Die"

Today's SoundTRAX selection is a relative newbie, coming out just four years ago today: The Dead Don't Die.

Jim Jarmusch wrote and directed the project that chronicles a small town police force taking on a zombie invasion.

You know, that old story.

It's an all-star cast with Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Selena Gomez and Steve Buscemi, plus some fun appearances by musicians like Iggy Pop and Tom Waits.

Which leads us to the music in the film.

The film’s score was composed and performed by SQÜRL, the band Jarmusch and producer Carter Logan founded in 2009.

But for the theme song, Jarmusch went to a Kentuckian: the pride of Jackson County, Sturgill Simpson.

Simpson said when Jarmusch called to see if he’d be interested in writing a song for his movie:

“I think I said yes before he even got the question out. I’ve always loved his work, probably since I was too young to even understand or be watching.”

Bonus: Sturgill also makes an appearance in the film as, yes, "Guitar Zombie."

So for today's SoundTRAX selection, it's Sturgill Simpson with the theme song from The Dead Don't Die.

Here's a scene from the movie that shows some extra love for Sturgill...