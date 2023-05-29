© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Nora From Queens, Legal Weed, & Michael Bolten

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published May 29, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT

"Its the perfect stoner comedy, as a light stoner myself"

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao join Kyle Meredith to talk about season 3 of Nora From Queens, the Comedy Central series that follows Awkwafina and her fictionalized family as they continue to try to find meaning and direction. Hsiao, who co-created the series alongside Awkwafina, tells us about where we find the family as they come out of the pandemic, while Yang, who’s character Edmund finally finds fame and an identity crisis, shares how this season is more reflective of his actual self than those in the past. Bowen goes on to discuss the overlap with any of his SNL characters, while we also get to hear about having Michael Bolten as a guest cameo (and a missed opportunity with Bjork), and how the show leaned into its stoner comedy side with weed now being legal in Queens.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Did you enjoy this story?

Support more stories like this with a donation of $10 or $20. We count on donations from people like you for the majority of our funding.