Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao on Nora From Queens, Legal Weed, & Michael Bolten

Bowen Yang and Teresa Hsiao join Kyle Meredith to talk about season 3 of Nora From Queens, the Comedy Central series that follows Awkwafina and her fictionalized family as they continue to try to find meaning and direction. Hsiao, who co-created the series alongside Awkwafina, tells us about where we find the family as they come out of the pandemic, while Yang, who’s character Edmund finally finds fame and an identity crisis, shares how this season is more reflective of his actual self than those in the past. Bowen goes on to discuss the overlap with any of his SNL characters, while we also get to hear about having Michael Bolten as a guest cameo (and a missed opportunity with Bjork), and how the show leaned into its stoner comedy side with weed now being legal in Queens.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.