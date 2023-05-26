© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Hawks question the American Dream in "Dreamland"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT
HAWKS
/

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Louisville Kentucky based band Hawks have just released their new album, HAWKS III. It’s now available on Bandcamp and streaming services.

The group is led by singer-songwriter Danny Cash (formerly of My Morning Jacket). The band also features Betsy Kelly and Melissa Wirick on vocals, Marty O’Toole on guitar, David Woodmansee on keys, Dave Buszciewicz on bass, and Dave Givan (Jim James solo) on drums.

They’ve shared the video for “Dreamland,” the first single from the album. With its heavy Southern rock tone, the song takes a pensive look at the idea of the American Dream.

The band explained the backstory: “The song is about the idea of the American Dream. We might all share the same land, but we certainly don't share the same dream. For a lot of folks in this country, achieving their dreams is becoming increasingly difficult if not impossible. So what do you do? Stick around and do the best you can to make things better? Leave the country and try to find one that's a better fit? Just shut down entirely, ignore everything and go back to sleep? The song leaves those questions open-ended as it trails off.”

Check out the official video for "Dreamland", the first single from Hawks III:

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
