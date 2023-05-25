SoundTRAX: Tina Turner in "Tommy"

We're all still reeling from news of the death of "The Queen of Rock and Roll," the magnificent Tina Turner, at age 83.

How could someone with that much fire, that resiliency— those legs, for heaven's sake— possibly be gone?

At least we have the mammoth body of work she leaves behind, which includes a few epic big screen moments as well.

Yes, there was her ruthless but undeniably fascinating portrayal of "Aunty Entity" in 1985's Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the third film in the series.

But for me, nothing beats Tina as "The Acid Queen" in the 1975 film adaptation of The Who's rock opera, Tommy.

Did it scare the crap out of me when I saw it as a kid?

Yes.

Did I understand much of anything that was going on in the movie?

Nope.

But you can't take your eyes off her when she's on the screen.

She dances, she rages, she's got way too many syringes. And nobody else could have played that role but Tina Turner.

Long live The Queen.

In memory of the divine Tina Turner, today's SoundTRAX selection is "The Acid Queen" from Tommy.