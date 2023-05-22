© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Suki Waterhouse on "To Love," upcoming roles, and Daisy Jones & The Six

By Kyle Meredith
Published May 22, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT

"I think Daisy Jones gave me a gift as an artist"

Suki Waterhouse catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, To Love, and the runaway success of Daisy Jones & The Six. The actress/musician tells us about touring with Father John Misty, her plans for more singles and the next album, and “Good Looking”’s recent viral moment. Waterhouse goes on to discuss how the cast of Daisy Jones & The Six has been trying to figure out how to tour (as well as even rehearsing recently), what a 2nd season of the show could look like, the importance of her character’s abortion story, and that she’s currently shooting a film with Sam Claflin and Eddie Marsan.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
Kyle Meredith

