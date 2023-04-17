SoundTRAX: "A Mighty Wind"

It was twenty years yesterday that A Mighty Wind was released.

The film was written by the brilliant Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy, with Guest also serving as director and composer.

You should know I am a sucker for all things Christopher Guest, including his loose variation of a repertory company, with phenomenal improvisational performers like Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer.

If you haven't had the pleasure, A Mighty Wind is a "mockumentary" following the reunion of several folk bands who are coming together for the first time in decades to honor their old producer.

There's "The Folksmen" (Guest, McKean and Shearer, playing a trio very different from their heavy metal predecessors in Spinal Tap and who you may remember from a 1984 episode of Saturday Night Live), the "New Main Street Singers" with members played by the likes of John Michael Higgins, Jane Lynch and Parker Posey, and "Mitch & Mickey", a former married duo played by Levy and O'Hara.

And what is better than any paring of Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara?

Well, you also get Jennifer Coolidge and the late, great Fred Willard stealing every scene they're a part of, as usual.

But you also get absurdly funny, spot-on songs paying homage to the 60s folk scene. all primarily written by cast members, with the exception of a hilarious cover of the Rolling Stones' "Start Me Up."

But for today's SoundTRAX selection, in honor of A Mighty Wind's 20th anniversary, I want to play what was supposedly The Folksmen's biggest hit: "Old Joe's Place."