SoundTRAX: David Bowie from "Kinky Boots"

The film Kinky Boots was released this week in 2006 and I only recently learned it was based on a true story!

Steve Pateman was a fourth-generation owner of a Northhampton shoe factory in England that was struggling to survive, with the threat of permanent closure a very real possibility.

And then a customer called to ask if the factory could make women's boots in larger sizes for drag queens.

It was a light bulb moment that saved the factory and inspired not only the film, but later an even more successful stage production that won six Tony Awards— including one for Cyndi Lauper, who did the score.

But I'm here for the film's soundtrack.

Not only do you get contributions from Chiwetel Ejiofor, who was terrific in the film as "Simon" and his alter ego, "Lola," there are wonderful tracks from Nina Simone, James Brown, Lyn Collins and Kirsty MacColl.

But for today's SoundTRAX I'm going with David Bowie because, coincidentally, his renowned album Aladdin Sane album turns 50 today!

So from both the Kinky Boots soundtrack AND Aladdin Sane, it's David Bowie with "The Prettiest Star."