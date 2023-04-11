Today's ear X-tacy: Big Country "In A Big Country"

The Scottish rock band Big Country released their debut studio album The Crossing in 1983. The track, “In A Big Country,” released as the third single, didn’t receive much airplay in America, but the video was huge on MTV.

Frontman Stuart Adamson wrote the song and stated, “The lyrical idea was about having hope, a sense of self in times of trouble." Adamson was born on April 11, 1958 and sadly took his life in 2001. We dedicate “In A Big Country” to his memory as today’s ear X-tacy.

