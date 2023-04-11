© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: Big Country "In A Big Country"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published April 11, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.

The Scottish rock band Big Country released their debut studio album The Crossing in 1983. The track, “In A Big Country,” released as the third single, didn’t receive much airplay in America, but the video was huge on MTV.

Frontman Stuart Adamson wrote the song and stated, “The lyrical idea was about having hope, a sense of self in times of trouble." Adamson was born on April 11, 1958 and sadly took his life in 2001. We dedicate “In A Big Country” to his memory as today’s ear X-tacy.

