listen hear! Song of the Day: Lucinda Williams announces new album with "New York Comeback" featuring Bruce Springsteen

It’s been two long, challenging years since her last album. Lucinda Williams has announced her new record, Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart, with the release of the lead single, “New York Comeback,” featuring Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa.

The last couple years have been challenging for Lucinda. In 2020, a tornado damaged her new home in Nashville, followed two weeks later by the beginning of the COVID lockdown. Later that November, she suffered a stroke that partially impaired some of her motor skills on the left side of her body, forcing her to learn to walk again and taking away her ability to play the guitar. She adapted her songwriting process to be a collaboration with others, including Jesse Malin who’s worked with her on previous albums.

The new album features numerous guest backing vocalists including Angel Olsen, Margo Price, Tommy Stinson, and Buddy Miller. The project is due June 30 from Highway 20 Records/Thirty Tigers.

Williams new memoir, Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You, is due on April 25.