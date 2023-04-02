© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Hilary Duff: "I had to spend a Sunday on Youtube learning The Electric Slide"

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published April 2, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
How-I-Met-Your-Father-Season-2-Everything-to-Know-3.jpeg

The actress details season 2 of How I Met Your Father, a Lizzy McGuire flashback, and wanting Jennifer Coolidge to drop in

Hilary Duff catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about season 2 of How I Met Your Father. The actress/musician dives into why her character is still a bit of a mess, the red herrings that the show keeps throwing at viewers, Meghan Trainor’s appearance, and wanting Jennifer Coolidge to be a future guest. Duff also discusses having Neil Patrick Harris return and what it’s like to have legacy characters on the show, learning the Electric Slide, and highlights from this season’s soundtrack.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith