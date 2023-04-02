Hilary Duff: "I had to spend a Sunday on Youtube learning The Electric Slide"

Hilary Duff catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about season 2 of How I Met Your Father. The actress/musician dives into why her character is still a bit of a mess, the red herrings that the show keeps throwing at viewers, Meghan Trainor’s appearance, and wanting Jennifer Coolidge to be a future guest. Duff also discusses having Neil Patrick Harris return and what it’s like to have legacy characters on the show, learning the Electric Slide, and highlights from this season’s soundtrack.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.