Kelley Deal: "We're lobbing art bombs"

Kelley Deal (of The Breeders) & Mike Montgomery, along with poet Matt Hart, sit down with Kyle Meredith to talk about the new R. Ring album, War Poems/We Rested. The trio discuss the multimedia concept of taking the finished album and then handing over to Hart, who gave each song to friends that included Sonic Youth’s Lee Ranaldo, Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, and actress Amber Tamblin to write poems inspired by the track they were given, all of which were then bound in an accompanying chapbook. Deal and Montgomery go on to tell us about the music itself, the importance of collaboration, and what we could expect from the upcoming live shows with The Breeders (which could include a new release).

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.