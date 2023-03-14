listen hear! Song of the Day: Hannah Jadagu "What You Did"

“I want my songs to be both super intimate and still universally relatable.”

With the release of her new single “What You Did,” DIY singer-songwriter Hannah Jadagu has announced her debut LP Aperture, due out on May 19 on Sub Pop. It includes the previously-released singles "Say It Now”, “Lose,” and “Admit It,”

The new album follows her 2021 debut EP What Is Going On?” It was recorded entirely on Jadagu’s iPhone 7 and was released soon after she graduated high school in Mesquite, Texas. Aperture features songs written between high school and her sophomore year of college in New York.

"Every track on this album, except for 'Admit It,' was written first on guitar, which is an instrumental throughline," Hannah says. "But the blanket of synths I use throughout helps me move between sensibilities. There’s rock Hannah, there’s hip-hop Hannah, and so on. I didn’t want any of the songs to sound too alike... When I recorded my EP, it was all MIDI, but in the studio Max [Robert Baby] and I worked with a ton of analog instruments. There’s some Glockenspiel on the album, calling back to my percussionist days, and some synth warping that adds texture."

The official video for “What You Did,” stars Jadagu, and is directed by Leia Jospé. Watch below: