listen hear! Song of the Day: Florence + The Machine put a dark spin on No Doubt's "Just a Girl"

Florence + The Machine have released a dark re-imagined version of the No Doubt 1995 classic tune “Just A Girl.” Florence Welch and company recorded their version for the Emmy-nominated Showtime drama Yellowjackets ahead of the season two premiere on Friday, March 24. Welch co-produced the song with Mark Bowen of IDLES, and commented:

“I’m such a huge fan of ‘YELLOWJACKETS’ and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show. We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Listen to Florence + The Machine’s take on “Just A Girl” and check out the Yellowjackets season two trailer featuring the cover below: