Music

Joel David Moore: "This is just the beginning of the Avatar storylines"

By Kyle Meredith
Published March 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
joel-david-moore-avatar-sequels.jpg

The actor/producer on The Way of Water, upcoming Balcony 9 Productions, and directing Some Other Woman

Joel David Moore sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Avatar: The Way of Water and his upcoming productions with Balcony 9. The actor/producer discusses directing Some Other Woman, putting inclusivity and the environment at the forefront of Balcony 9 Productions, and how Hollywood still has a long way to go in being progressive. Moore also takes us into the Bones / Avatar crossover moment, what it's been like to go back to Pandora for the sequels, and what we can expect from the upcoming three, four, & five.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith