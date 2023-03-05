© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Scott Hoying on solo music, Pentatonix, & taking inspiration from Hugh Jackman

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published March 5, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST
Scott Hoying

The singer-songwriter dishes on Mars, endangered wolves, and his upcoming wedding

Scott Hoying drops in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo single, Mars, and upcoming songs. The Pentatonix co-founder discusses finding his musical identity as a solo artist, overcoming the insecurities of growing up queer, and taking some inspiration from Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman. Hoying also tells us why supporting the Wolf Conservation Center is so important to him, the game plan for more new music, and Pentatonix being nominated for 2021’s Evergreen in the upcoming Grammys.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith