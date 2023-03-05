Scott Hoying on solo music, Pentatonix, & taking inspiration from Hugh Jackman

Scott Hoying drops in to talk with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo single, Mars, and upcoming songs. The Pentatonix co-founder discusses finding his musical identity as a solo artist, overcoming the insecurities of growing up queer, and taking some inspiration from Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman. Hoying also tells us why supporting the Wolf Conservation Center is so important to him, the game plan for more new music, and Pentatonix being nominated for 2021’s Evergreen in the upcoming Grammys.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.