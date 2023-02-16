© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Kurtwood Smith on That 90s Show & his past iconic characters

By Kyle Meredith
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST
Kurtwood Smith & Debra Jo Rupp

The veteran actor tells us what it’s been like seeing Toper Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama take off in their careers

Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That 90’s Show, the sequel to the generation defining That 70’s Show. The actor tells us how everyone was brought back together, why they chose to focus on the children of the original cast, and how his character Red hasn’t changed over the past twenty years. Smith then dives deeper into how they’re tackling big topics such as coming out and first loves, what it’s been like seeing Tope Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, & Wilmer Valderrama take off in their careers, and how the next season’s will continue to play out over summer vacations. We also have fun with Kurtwood’s past iconic characters, such as Robocop’s Clarence Boddicker, Dead Poets Society’s Thomas Perry, and more recently, Patriot’s Leslie Claret.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith is the WFPK Music Director.
