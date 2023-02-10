listen hear! Song of the Day: Depeche Mode share new single “Ghosts Again”

Last May, following the death of Depeche Mode co-founding member/keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, the future of the band was uncertain. In October, the Rock-Hall-inducted band announced that Dave Gahan and Martin Gore would continue as a duo. Fans were delighted to hear news that a new album and world tour was in the future.

The band has shared the new track “Ghosts Again” from the upcoming album new album, Memento Mori, Latin for: "Remember you must die". The new track is a contemplation of the brevity of life and inevitability of death.

Speaking about the project, Gahan said, “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time. After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

“To me, 'Ghosts Again' just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” Gahan commented. Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Memento Mori will be released March 24 via Columbia Records.

Watch the spectacular Anton Corbijn-directed video below.