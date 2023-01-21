Garbage's Shirley Manson: “We’ve started our 8th album and are in the process”

Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Anthology, the new compilation from Garbage that traces their entire catalog through last year’s No Gods No Masters. The frontwoman tells us how their record label talked them into the compilation and the struggle of it not being released in the U.S., how their 2016 album Strange Little Birds went mostly overlooked, and “being erased from musical history” after the critical-slagging of their James Bond theme in 1999 (as well as the reappraisal that’s happened since). Manson then gets into the financial risk of touring in a post-pandemic world before letting us peek into their next album, which she says they’re currently working on.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.