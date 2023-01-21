© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music

Garbage's Shirley Manson: “We’ve started our 8th album and are in the process”

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published January 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST
Garbage_2022_Brian_Ziff_2000_1.jpg

The frontwoman talks about their new career-spanning Anthology, the risks of touring, and future of her podcast

Shirley Manson catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Anthology, the new compilation from Garbage that traces their entire catalog through last year’s No Gods No Masters. The frontwoman tells us how their record label talked them into the compilation and the struggle of it not being released in the U.S., how their 2016 album Strange Little Birds went mostly overlooked, and “being erased from musical history” after the critical-slagging of their James Bond theme in 1999 (as well as the reappraisal that’s happened since). Manson then gets into the financial risk of touring in a post-pandemic world before letting us peek into their next album, which she says they’re currently working on.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith