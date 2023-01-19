© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

SoundTRAX: Dolly Parton "9 to 5"

Louisville Public Media | By Mel Fisher
Published January 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
DollyPartonNineToFive.jpg
20th Century Fox
/
Getty Images

The Queen of All That Is Good in the World is celebrating her 77th birthday so how could anyone else be the star of today's SoundTRAX?

Country legend and philanthropist (and recent inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) Dolly Parton wrote and performed one of the most recognizable movie tunes of all time— not to mention a true anthem for the working women of the world.

9 to 5 hit No. 2 at the box office in 1980, beaten only by The Empire Strikes Back. But Parton's song excelled even more, reaching No. 1 on three different Billboard charts and earning an Oscar nomination. It begins with what sounds like a typewriter, which Parton happened on by clicking her acrylic fingernails.

Here she shares the genesis of that idea.

43 years later, we're still singing along. Happy Birthday, Dolly!

