listen hear! Song of the Day: Belle and Sebastian announce new album with lead single "I Don't Know What You See in Me"

Scottish indie-pop band Belle and Sebastian have surprised us with the announcement of their new album, Late Developers. This follows last spring’s release A Bit of Previous, their first studio album in seven years. The new LP was recorded during those session and will be available this Friday, January 13th on Matador Records.

Along with the album announcement, the band shared the first single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me.” The track is also their first co-write, featuring young Scottish indie-pop composer and producer Wuh Oh (Peter Ferguson).

Frontman Stuart Murdoch stated: "I was bicycling across Scotland last summer, listening to a mix of this song. It was written and produced for us by our friend Pete ‘Wuh Oh’ Ferguson. As I listened to it, I felt lucky to be the first person to get to sing this song. I let my voice swoop and soar in ways that it maybe hasn’t before. And as I continued through fields of gold and green I allowed myself to forget it was Belle And Sebastian, and pretend it was the latest hit on some random radio station. All music is escape, and perhaps we managed to escape a little further than usual with this unexpected tune. Thanks Pete!"

