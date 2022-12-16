Bryan Adams on Pretty Woman: The Musical, MTV Unplugged, & So Happy It Hurts

Bryan Adams calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about the four albums that he’s released this year, including the new album So Happy It Hurts, his own recordings for the songs from Pretty Woman: The Musical, and re-recordings his hits with Classics I and II. The multi-platinum songwriter discusses how making the music to Pretty Woman: The Musical affected his songwriting for this new album, getting John Cleese to make a cameo on the record, and why he took inspiration from Taylor Swift to reclaim his hits, as well as how he was able to replicate his 80s and 90s sounds. Adams also takes us back to 1997 with his MTV Unplugged LP and talks about his success as a photographer - covering everyone from Iggy Pop to St. Vincent - and how the white backgrounds on his album covers have become iconic.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.