Serj Tankian: "We don't measure with the Growth of Happiness, but with economics"

Serj Tankian catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Perplex Cities, his 2nd EP in as many years. The System of a Down singer tells us about using his car to mix his songs and the 95 tracks found in his vault, mixing humor with serious issues, and trying to change minds in order to save the world. In fact, it’s with that that Serj discusses the current atrocities in Armenia, how the song “I Spoke Up” touches on those topics, and musically mixing cultures. Tankian also talks about the interactive experiences he brings with each new release, the performance of the operatic suite that he has coming up, and what the future holds for System of a Down.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below: