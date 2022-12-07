© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Caroline Polachek "Welcome To My Island"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published December 7, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST
Caroline Polachek
Nedda Afsari
/

listen hear! spotlights a song we like and think you might too.

Following the release of previous singles, “Welcome To My Island,” “Sunset,” “Billions” and “Bunny Is A Rider,” Caroline Polachek has shared another track with the announcement of a new album. “Welcome To My Island,” is the latest offering from the singer songwriter and comes with the announcement of her upcoming album release, Desire, I Want To Turn Into You. Even better news is that it will be released Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023. Certainly a love letter to her fans.

Catch the listen hear! Song of the Day each weekday morning at 11:10.

Music
