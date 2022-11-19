© 2022 Louisville Public Media

The xx's Oliver Sim: "Sarah Michelle Gellar's Buffy The Vampire Slayer was one of my first heroes."

By Kyle Meredith
Published November 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST
Oliver Sim
The xx’s Oliver Sim on Horror and Having Graham Norton, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, & Placebo as Childhood Heroes

Oliver Sim speaks with Kyle Meredith about his debut solo album, an LP that triumphs over fear and shame. The XX member discusses talking about living with HIV in the opening track, wearing several masks throughout the set, and literally wearing a monster mask in the accompanying short film. It’s with this that Sim talks about his love of horror, appreciation of Sara Michelle’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer, and having Graham Norton and Placebo as heroes while growing up. We also hear about what it’s been like working outside of The xx and their plans for more music in the future.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.

