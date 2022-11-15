© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Watch Bruce Springsteen's jubilant performance of "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" on Fallon

By Mel Fisher
Published November 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM EST
Bruce-Springsteen_The-Tonight-Show-Starring-Jimmy-Fallon-1-46-screenshot-e1668500896605-696x364
The Tonight Show/YouTube
/

When Bruce Springsteen announced the arrival of an album of soul covers from the 60s and 70s, we knew it would be a fun departure from what "The Boss" does with his beloved E Street Band.

And Springsteen is clearly delighted to be interpreting gems like Frank Wilson's "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" from 1965. Watch him gleefully perform the tune on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...

And just for fun, enjoy Springsteen's chat with Fallon, where he discusses everything from confusing lyrics to rumors of joining Taylor Swift on tour...

Mel Fisher
Mel is the WFPK morning host. Email Mel at mfisher@lpm.org.
See stories by Mel Fisher