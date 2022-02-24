Jared BennettInvestigative Reporter
Jared Bennett is an investigative reporter and deputy editor for the LPM. Previously, he was a reporter the Center for Public Integrity and a digital producer for WBUR in Boston.
Email Jared at jbennett@lpm.org.
Franklin County judge rules state revenue department improperly collected medical debt for the University of KentuckyJudge Wingate wrote that the revenue department "improperly collected debts of UK HealthCare using impermissible means."
The Kentucky Department of Corrections evacuated 117 people held at the Letcher County Jail after intense flooding.
Forty-six people on home incarceration have died since 2017 in Louisville, including seven in 2022 alone, according to data KyCIR requested from Metro Corrections.
In a complaint issued on May 19, the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board based in Cincinnati accuses the office management, led by Chief Public Defender Leo Smith, of violating federal labor laws by “failing and refusing to bargain collectively and in good faith.”
UK HealthCare has powerful debt collection tools at its disposal thanks to its partnership with the Department of Revenue, which can garnish wages, levy bank accounts or intercept tax returns to get at money allegedly owed to the university — all without a court order.
Candle factory workers weren't trained for emergencies before deadly tornado collapse, lawsuit claims.
The city has settled with the corrections officer who filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against the Louisville jail and jail staff union.