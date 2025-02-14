The Louisville Chamber Choir takes on a work never meant for public performance

Frank Martin believed his Mass for Double Choir was a private matter between himself and God.

Martin wrote his Mass as a younger composer, artistically free from some of the self-imposed restraints and sting of failures older composers face when they sit down to write. He was a deeply spiritual man, but writing during a time- the roaring 20s- when combining religion and music was somewhat uncouth, and certainly wasn't considered chic. And so, Martin wrote his Mass and placed it in a drawer, where it sat for 40-some years.

It wasn't until the 1960s, when a choral conductor in Hamburg was reviewing Martin's catalogue of works and noticed a Mass he had never seen or heard. He asked Martin for a score for "study purposes" and, well... as they say, the rest is history. The Mass was sung, and after Martin heard the performance he allowed the score to be published.

This Sunday, the Louisville Chamber Choir takes on this challenging work. It is a feat of endurance, both vocally and mentally, and for the audience, it will be a chance to hear one of the jewels of acapella choral music.

Above, find my conversation with Dr. Kent Hatteberg, LCC's founder and director, on the endurance and emotional maturity it takes to sing this piece.