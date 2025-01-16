Midori on muscle memory and a fresh perspective

Violinist Midori started her career at the age of 11 with a debut with the New York Philharmonic, and that career has included an Avery Fisher Prize and a Kennedy Center Gold Medal in the Arts. She made her first professional recording at the age of 15 with Pinchas Zukerman and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and since then has recorded nearly all the major concertos with some of the world's best orchestras and conductors.

This weekend she plays the violin concerto by Jean Sibelius with Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra, on her 1734 Guarnerius del Gesù ‘ex-Huberman'.

We talked about her love of the Sibelius concerto, and how each time she approaches it with fresh eyes and ears, not relying on muscle memory, and what she hopes for her future.

Midori will perform with the LO on January 17th and 18th, and you can join for me for the Concert Talks (10am and 6:15pm, respectively) with assistant principal horn Scott Leger.

Correction: an earlier version of this article listed the wrong dates for the LO concerts. They are now corrected.

