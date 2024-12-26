5 classical albums you should know from 2024

As much as I love a yearly "best-of" list, I also know this type of thing can be daunting. In the spirit of keeping things managable, I wanted to share five classical albums from this past year which have caught (and kept) my attention.

Jean-Guihen Queyras: Johann Sebastian Bach: The Complete Cello Suites (The 2023 Sessions)

I can only imagine it would take a lot of guts and self-confidence to release yet another Bach Cello Suites album out into the world; there are many great versions out there already (see: Casals, Fournier, Miasky, Isserlis…). Cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras takes it a step further and aims to top not only all of the cello suites out in the world, but also his own album of the same repertoire from 2007. So, first of all: respect. Artists grow and change, and shining light on that in this very public way is commendable to me. While the 2007 album was absolutely brilliant, this version breathes and stretches in a way only a more mature artist would dare.

Emily D’Angelo: Freezing

From the moment I heard the first strains of Henry Purcell’s “O Solitude” in D’Angelo’s rich voice paired with the melancholic whine of an electric guitar, I thought “What is THIS??” About two seconds later, I was sold. I am a complete early music nerd, but I also get frustrated with the preciousness of historically informed performances. I think it’s easy to lose sight of the colloquial nature of so much of that music, and D’Angelo must agree. Pairing millenia-old art and folk songs with a contemporary and unexpected instrument has had me hearing this music in a different way, and I so appreciate the fresh take. Extra bonus points to D’Angelo, a Canadian mezzo soprano, for adding a tune by Kentucky gem Jean Ritchie!

Jon Batiste: Beethoven Blues

Again, I’m a sucker for something old, something new. I think Jon Batiste is one of the more brilliant artists of our time, and this album feels like a secret glimpse into his living room practice sessions. There must have been some pushback when he pitched the idea of blues and jazz riffs on Beethoven standards (the sacrilege!), but thank God someone approved it. Beethoven himself was, like Batiste, a renowned improviser during his time. I bet even for the notorious curmudgeon, he’d be impressed and maybe even a little tickled by Batiste’s playful and even subversive take.

Ray Chen: Player 1

I didn’t grow up playing video games too much, but I’m no dummy: I know that many, many people hear their first sounds of classical music or classical-adjacent music coming from their PlayStations. Turns out Ray Chen is no dummy either, and decided to merge the worlds of classical music and gaming in his 2024 album Player 1. Gamers will recognize themes from The Legend of Zelda while more traditional listeners will enjoy the Korngold Violin Concerto. The audience is invited to occupy the role of Player 2 to Chen’s performance. Ps: catch my chat with Ray here about what it’s like to play a Stradivarius.

The Gesualdo Six: The Queen of Hearts

Remember how I said sometimes historically informed performances can get too precious? Maybe I take it back. This ninth album from The Gesualdo Six, an all-male vocal chamber group, is a celebration of both heavenly and earthly queens (think the Virgin Mary paired with Anne Boleyn) and it is a complete paradigm in informed, scholarly singing in the best way possible. Doing the thing, and doing the thing as well as one can, makes room for the music to do its job. I love messy, human art, but gosh, listening to such polished singing paired with complicated and satisfying renaissance polyphony slowed my pulse in a much needed way.