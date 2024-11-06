Chamber Orchestra of Louisville plays Baroque and Baroque-inspired concertos

The Chamber Orchestra of Louisville opens its second season at St. Francis in the Fields on Sunday, November 10th with two Baroque icons, Antonio Vivaldi and Johann Sebastian Bach, and the twentieth-century American (Swiss-born) Ernest Bloch. The latter's Concerto Grosso No. 1 from 1925 was written as a "proof-of-concept" that music of the Baroque and Classical eras could still be relevant to the progress of modern music.

Gabe Lefkowitz talked about the niche Chamber Orchestra of Louisville fills, and at the end of our interview he and Julia Noone play a movement of Bach's "Double Concerto" with pianist Ben Hopkins.

Find out about tickets here.