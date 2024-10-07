In Tune With... TJ Cole

In Tune With... is a monthly interview series that introduces you to Louisville's artists by exploring their connection to classical music and to our city.

TJ Cole, composer, performer and Louisville Orchestra Creators Corps alum

What is your concert day routine?

I don’t have a set routine! Most performance days are so busy that I’m just running from one thing to the next. However, I always make sure to:



Drink a water! Eat a protein! Wear a clothing—something I’d feel at home in!

What places in Louisville help you unwind or get inspired after a long day of performing or creating?

I usually follow my friends’ lead since they’re great at helping me unwind—but I avoid crowds (shout-out to anyone else who left the Chappell Roan concert early). We typically end up at Canary Club, the Merryweather, or just hanging out at someone’s apartment.

What is your "desert island" piece?

Danger Music Number Seventeen, by Dick Higgins.

Which musician/composer (living or dead) would you invite to a dinner party, and why?

He’s not a composer of music, but a composer of architecture—I’d love to pick Gaudí’s brain. Though, we might have to skip the food; it’d be hard to talk with our mouths full.

What are you listening to right now?

Remi Wolf and Dora Jar’s latest albums, William Brittelle’s Psychedelics, Bulgarian choir music, and a lot of brown noise.

What is your favorite hobby that has nothing to do with classical music?

There are so many! I love cooking, making highly unskilled visual art, thrifting, going on nature walks, tending to my 50+ houseplants (though I recently got the number down significantly!), socializing with friends, and playing with my cat Zucchini. I also enjoy going to shows or other art-related events—I really unwind and get refreshed by being around creativity.

What was your favorite childhood toy?

Bop-It.

