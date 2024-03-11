Three classical symphonies this weekend

The Chamber Orchestra of Louisville presents its sophomore concert this Sunday with three symphonies from the big-C Classical period (spanning from about 1750 to 1830). While Johann Sebastian Bach's death is viewed as the end of the Baroque period in music, his children's musical contributions are important in the transition between the Baroque and Classical eras, and crucial in developing what we now know as the "symphony."

Gabe Lefkowitz is the artistic director and conductor of this group, and in this interview talks about the impact of one of those sons, C.P.E. Bach, and Joseph Bologne and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Together, these three composers largely defined the Classical music era sound.

Hear this concert on Sunday, March 17 at 3pm, at St. Francis in the Fields.

Here's a video of the Serenade for Strings by Tchaikovsky from the orchestra's first concert in November of 2023: