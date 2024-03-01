© 2024 Louisville Public Media

Benedict and Talia Sheehan on Artefact Ensemble finding a home in Louisville

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published March 1, 2024 at 3:46 PM EST
Artefact Ensemble dressed in black and gold, stading in front of Louisville's Cathedral

Artefect Ensemble has found a home in Louisville. Benedict Sheehan is the artistic director of the ensemble, and is co-director with Talia Sheehan of Artefact Institute, the umbrella organization of the choir. They discuss their mission of creating a context for art, artists and audiences, and their vision for a new performing paradigm in classical music. The Sheehans explore the changes that need to happen to enable this modern experience, and why Louisville is the right place for Artefact.

Laura Atkinson
Laura is the evening host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
