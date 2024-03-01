Benedict and Talia Sheehan on Artefact Ensemble finding a home in Louisville

Artefect Ensemble has found a home in Louisville. Benedict Sheehan is the artistic director of the ensemble, and is co-director with Talia Sheehan of Artefact Institute, the umbrella organization of the choir. They discuss their mission of creating a context for art, artists and audiences, and their vision for a new performing paradigm in classical music. The Sheehans explore the changes that need to happen to enable this modern experience, and why Louisville is the right place for Artefact.