Tune in to Black History Month on WUOL

Every year during Black History month we enjoy giving an additional spotlight to the Black composers and artists who are in our library all year round. This can be heard hourly all throughout February, as well as with some special programming.

We’ll kick off Black History Month 2024 with our annual celebration of symphonies by Black composers. This tradition began two years ago with a marathon of William Grant Still’s Symphonies, in order, and has grown to include works by Florence Price, Adolphus Hailstork, Joseph Bologne, Coleridge Taylor Perkinson, and Samuel Coleridge Taylor.

This is a leap year, so February 29 will feature our celebration of Black women in classical music, as we transition into Women’s History Month. Works by Margaret Bonds, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman, Nia Imani Franklin, Tania Leon, Hazel Scott, and more will be featured, as well as performances from Isata Kanneh-Mason, Michelle Cann, and others.

Preview some of the work of these women in the playlist below, and check out what's on deck for our special features, Flicks at 4 and Voices Carry.