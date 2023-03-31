Christian Reif and Alexi Kenney talk Bartok and Rachmaninoff

Kiana Del sat down with guest conductor Christian Reif and visiting soloist Alexi Kenney ahead of this weekend's performances with the Louisville Orchestra. They discussed connection – both to the repertoire and each other, the fantastical musical material, and the intentionality between the two works featured in tonight’s program. When asked what you can expect, Christian Reif replied “the whole concert is very magical…” Listen to the full interview above.

Christian Reif and Alexi Kenney will be performing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3 and Bela Bartok’s Violin Concerto No. 2 with the Louisville Orchestra tonight, April 1 at 7:30pm at the Kentucky Center. Be sure to arrive early for a celebration of Sergei Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday! Details at louisvilleorchestra.org