All Request Mental Health Day: Back to School Edition!

If you're in crisis, call or text the National Suicide Prevention line at 9-8-8.

It's time for another All Request Mental Health Day, August 6th, an entire day of listener requests on Wednesday until 6 p.m. And we’re taking it back... back to school!

Think back to your freshman or high school years and request a song that got you through it all — the angst, the awkwardness, the cafeteria pizza. Or maybe it was just your favorite band or song in your teen years. Then give us a call or send an email or voice memo and ask us to play it!.

Call: 502-814-WFPK (9375)

Email: wfpk@lpm.org

Or record a voice memo and send it to the studio address!

Find us on Facebook and Instagram #WFPKMentalHealthDay

CCLOU is proud sponsor WFPK Mental Health Day!

RESOURCES

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 9-8-8

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420