SoundTRAX: Jill Sobule "Supermodel"

In honor of Jill Sobule's birthday today, how could the choice be anything but her memorable contribution to the Clueless soundtrack?

"Supermodel" memorably plays when the characters Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Dionne (Stacey Dash) give Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover.

Sobule told Refinery29 in 2020 that she's come to realize the impact the song has had since the film's release in 1995:

"There are those songs you can’t get over. The songs you hear between that age of 10 and 17 that imprint in your brain forever. I think that ‘Supermodel’ is one of those songs for some girls. And it's a fun little part of my legacy."

Here's the video for the tune we'll never get over.

And that iconic makeover scene.

