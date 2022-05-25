The Music Box is an interactive music education podcast for kids, exploring fundamental music concepts through performing, responding and connecting. The current season is hosted by music educators Kiana Del and Fiona Palensky. Each episode gets listeners involved in making music, with short episodes that are perfect for a car ride or just hanging out at home. Listen and browse our resources below.

If you're a teacher who would like The Music Box LIVE in your classroom, schedule a visit here or email us at education@wuol.org.

Multiple choice ANSWER! In Star Wars, the character R2D2’s expressive sounds were made by using...

a. a live parakeet run through auto-tune

b. a synthesizer mixed with a human voice

c. a broken computer from the 1950’s

d. a DJ’s remix of a squirrel yelling at another squirrel for stealing his acorn

Lessons and Resources Episode transcript

How Ben Burtt Designed the Star Wars Sounds

Season 6, Episode 6: Behind the Music: I'm a Producer!

Lessons and Resources Episode transcript

How to Get Kids Started on Music Production

Song Maker Chrome Music Lab

Online Drum Machine

What's the difference between mixing and mastering?

Meet producer and rapper Yons

Local Musician Shout-Outs from the Episode:

Meet rapper/lyricist Jordan Jetson

Meet producer and multi-instrumentalist Casey Powell

Featured Musical Excerpts: Inspiration - Yons (Spotify)

Symphony No. 5 - Ludwig Van Beethoven

Feel like Finn - Jordan Jetson

Sour - Casey Powell



Season 6, Episode 5: Pass The Melted Butter! Polyrhythms and Polymeters

Lessons and Resources Episode transcript

Polyrhythmic Spotify Playlist

Africa for Kids: Teaching Kids Polyrhythms

3 over 2 polyrhythmic visualization

3 over 4 polyrhythmic visualization

Ploop: Online Polyrhythm Visualizer

Featured Musical Excerpts: Afro Blue - Mongo Santamaria Till the World Ends - Britney Spears

As This Moment Slips Away - Bad Plus

It's Gonna Be Me - NSYNC

Ain't No Sunshine - Bill Withers

Is This Love - Bob Marley

Fake Empire - The National

Mudande - Ephat Mujuru & Spirit of the People

Menu Di Ye Jewe - Babatunde Olatunji



Season 6, Episode 4: I Scream! You Scream! We All Scream for the Drum Machine!

Lessons and Resources Episode transcript

Screamin' Drum Machine'in Playlist

The History of the AKAI MPC

Maestro Rhythm King MRK-2 demo

Roland TR-808 demo

Featured Musical Excerpts: Work It - Missy Elliott Sharp Dressed Man - ZZ Top

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Army of Me - Björk Leon Theremin's Rhythmicon played by Andrei Smirnov

Family Affair - Sly & the Family Stone

Textures - Herbie Hancock

Planet Rock - Afrika Bambaataa & Soulsonic Force

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) - Whitney Houston

Videotape - Radiohead

Love Lockdown - Kanye West

Hunter - Björk

Vogue - Madonna

Workinonit - J Dilla

Don't Cry - J Dilla

Flim - Aphex Twin

Jungle Tools - Reizoko CJ



Season 6, Episode 3: Behind the Music: I'm a Recording Engineer!

Lessons and Resources

Episode transcript

Vocabulary list

Get to know Louisville's Anne Gauthier

Microphone 101: What is a Shure SM57?

All about the Neumann KM-184

All about the Neumann U67



Season 6, Episode 2: Improvisation Station!

Lessons and Resources

Episode transcript

Futuristic Online Synthesizer

Baroque Improv - The Brandenburg Concertos

How Baroque Musicians Improvised with Flair

Featured Musical Excerpts:

In C - Terry Riley

Anthropology - Charlie Parker

Didn't It Rain, Children - Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Doin' It To Death - James Brown

DOMMUNE Tokyo

Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major, BWV 1050 - Johann Sebastian Bach

Florid Organum, Melismatic Organum



Season 6, Episode 1: Music Doctors!

Lessons and Resources

Episode transcript

Brief, general introduction to jazz

Jazz facts for kids

An in-depth view of call-and-response from Masterclass

Featured Musical Excerpts: Moanin' - Bobby Timmons, played by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers

Cosy in the Rocket (the Grey's Anatomy Theme) - Psapp



Special: Juneteenth Jubilee

Lessons and Resources

Episode transcript

A Juneteenth Celebration

How to talk to your kids about systemic racism

How Kids Can Be Allies

Kids Explain Allyship

The History of the Banjo

Who is Florence Price? - NPR

Featured Musical Excerpts:

Following the North Star - Rhiannon Giddens

Maple Leaf Rag - Scott Joplin

Symphony No. 1 in E minor - Florence Price

Meet the composer! Rhiannon Giddens

Florence Price

Scott Joplin