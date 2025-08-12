street camping

-
Louisville Metro Council is expected to vote Thursday night on how to divvy up a fourth round of opioid settlement money.
Here’s what some Louisvillians told LPM News they’re concerned about. We looked at where funding for these issues stands in the current city and state budgets.
Jefferson County District Court officials held Louisville’s first “illegal camping docket” Wednesday, aimed at helping people experiencing homelessness connect with service providers.
A woman cited for unlawful camping while in labor is calling for her citation to be dismissed and for the underlying state law to be found unconstitutional.
In a TV interview, Louisville Police Chief Paul Humphrey said that, in hindsight, it was a mistake to cite a homeless woman in labor for camping outside weeks after Kentucky Public Radio released footage of the encounter.
She told a police officer she was in labor. The Louisville Metro Police Department lieutenant cited her for unlawful camping as the ambulance arrived. She had a baby later that day.
LISTEN: Houseless Kentuckians facing arrest after failing to appear for ‘unlawful camping’ citationsNearly two dozen unhoused people in Louisville have faced bench warrants after they failed to appear in court for “unlawful camping,” as a result of the Safer Kentucky Act. Advocates say it's what they feared, but expected.
Louisville will use part of a large pot of money previously allocated by the Kentucky legislature to support construction of the Community Care Campus. The complex is intended to be part of the city’s response to homelessness, and officials said it would be complete by the end of 2027.
An ordinance allowing people to use their homeless shelter’s address on applications for a job with the city unanimously passed Louisville Metro Council this month. For Louisvillians living in homeless shelters, there are major challenges to getting and maintaining a job.
The Louisville Metro Police Department is citing and arresting people experiencing homelessness under a new unlawful camping law. Advocates say it won’t help the housing crisis.