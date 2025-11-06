-
Some of the largest and busiest airports in the U.S. are among the 40 impacted by a shortage of air traffic controllers.
-
The government shutdown is over but some Ohio Valley farmers are still dealing with its effects.
-
Job growth picked up for the 100th consecutive month even as hundreds of thousands of federal workers were furloughed during the partial government shutdown.
-
A report says the shutdown reduced federal spending by $18 billion, although most of that will be recouped now that the government has reopened.
-
While the reopening of the government is welcome news for many federal workers, some express trepidation that they'll face the same predicament after Feb. 15.
-
The potential breakthrough comes as federal workers missed a second paycheck and airports reported major delays.
-
Neither of the bills were considered likely to pass, but they mark the first time the Senate has taken action on the issue since the new Congress was sworn in earlier this month.
-
The president gave in to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their State of the Union spat, with political pressure mounting against him. But negotiating an end to the shutdown is a higher bar.
-
Benefits for February have come early as a temporary fix to avoid anticipated disruptions should the shutdown drag into another month.
-
Because of the government shutdown, a federal judge is delaying the proceedings in a lawsuit seeking to overturn Gov. Matt Bevin’s Medicaid changes.