Denny Crum

Crum is said to be doing well and undergoing tests at a medical center in Alaska after suffering what doctors suspect was a mild stroke Wednesday.
The 53-year-old structure was the site of Cardinal basketball practices and legendary summer pickup games that drew some of the area’s top players.
The University of Louisville/University of Kentucky rivalry will reach new heights Saturday night when the Cards and the Cats clash in the NCAA Final Four…
For the first time in nearly three decades, the UK and U of L men’s basketball teams will meet in an NCAA tournament game.The 1983 contest was dubbed the…
In college basketball this weekend, the Louisville Cardinals return Sunday to the KFC Yum Center, where they’ll take on Pittsburgh. Tipoff is at 2:00pm.…
Tickets go on sale tomorrow for an exhibition basketball game later this month at the KFC Yum! Center featuring the Dominican national team.Some U of L…
Are you pulling for the Cards or maybe the Hilltoppers, the Boilermakers, or could it be the Sooners? If you understood the above sentence, then you too must be suffering from the madness of March Madness. It's the time of year when basketball fans come out of the woodwork, put their money in the office pool and cheer on their favorite teams. Listen to the Show