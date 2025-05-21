Louisville Public Media Announces 2025 Young Artist Showcase Winners

The competition, once strictly classical, was expanded in 2024 to provide more opportunities and be more inclusive of musical genres. The Young Artist Showcase gives solo performers and small ensembles of musicians ages 8-18 a chance to shine on the radio and receive feedback from 90.5 WUOL Classical Louisville and 91.9 WFPK Independent Louisville on-air hosts.

All instruments, including piano, strings, woodwinds, brass, percussion, electronic music and voice were welcome to participate in the audition. Accepted genres included country, folk, bluegrass, rock, hip-hop, beatmaking, jazz/R&B/neo-soul, and classical.

Seventeen young artists applied and 10 finalists were selected to perform for the in-studio competition on April 26.

2025 Young Artist Showcase winners are:



Jack Metcalf, 12 – piano

Megumi Martin, 15 – violin

Chad Golden, 18 – R&B/Hip-hop vocalist

The Jellyfish, 13-14 – 4-piece rock band

Mikhail Scott (12 – piano) and Dustin Jackson (16 – R&B/Hip-hop vocalist) were selected as runners up.

Otis Junior, formerly of 91.9 WFPK, and Laura Atkinson, midday host on 90.5 WUOL, as well as Kiana Del, LPM music education manager, served as judges.

"This year we saw more student bands and ensembles, which is very exciting," Del said. "It's refreshing to see young musicians collaborating. Another year full of young talent!"

Winners received cash prizes to be used for lessons or gear and will be invited to perform at a WFPK Waterfront Wednesday or a WUOL New Lens concert. Those performances will be announced at a later date. All second round finalists were offered a professional quality studio recording.

The Young Artist Showcase will return in 2026. Details can be found at LPM.org/YAS.