Louisville Public Media news teams win four regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Louisville Public Media
Published May 21, 2025 at 1:47 PM EDT
2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards

Louisville Public Media has won four regional 2025 Edward R. Murrow Awards for work by WFPL News and KyCIR teams.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news. Award recipients demonstrate the spirit of excellence that Murrow set as a standard for the profession of broadcast and digital journalism.

"The LPM team works so hard every day to bring news and information to our community and share residents' stories with each other and the world. It is so encouraging to have that honored," said Gabrielle Jones LPM Vice President of Content. "I also want to recognize our collaborative partners in the Kentucky Public Radio and Appalachia + Mid-South Newsrooms. We're all working for impact together and this award is a celebration of our collective work."

Winning entries:

Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
A three-part series on local solutions to support BIPOC youth mental health — Morgan Watkins

Excellence in Sound
The Kentucky State Fair has new contests. I entered one. — Justin Hicks

Hard News
Criminologists cited in support of Safer Kentucky Act wonder why — Sylvia Goodman

Investigative Reporting
Exposing the lack of transparency in the three branches of Kentucky state government — Joe Sonka

About RTDNA
The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) is the world's largest professional organization devoted exclusively to broadcast and digital journalism. Founded as a grassroots organization in 1946, RTDNA's mission is to promote and protect responsible journalism. RTDNA defends the First Amendment rights of electronic journalists throughout the country, honors outstanding work in the profession through the Edward R. Murrow Awards and provides members with training to encourage ethical standards, newsroom leadership and industry innovation.
News About LPM
