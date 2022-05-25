© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Waterfront Wednesday History


Waterfront Wednesday Past Artists

2002
May:  Gladstone, Ike Reilly, Janah
June :  Llama, Maia Sharp
July:  Andy Stochansky, Tim Krekel
Aug:  My Morning Jacket, Drive By Truckers, Jason Ringenberg
Sep:  Roman Candle, Feel, Kaydi Johnson

2003
May:  Tim Krekel, Jessie Harris
June:  Digby, Happy Chichester (Former lead man for Howlin Maggie or Royal Crescent Mob), Butterfly Boucher
July:  Alex Tench, Jesse Harris & the Ferdinandos, East Mountain South, John Eddie, Maktub
Aug:  Hell’s ½ Acre, Los Lonely Boys, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, Sonny Landreth
Sep:  Lizzie West, The Cash Brothers, Sue O’Neil and the Blue Seville

2004
May:  Bonepony, Hell’s ½ Acre, Mofro
June:  Bob Schneider, Melissa Ferrick, Ellis Hooks
July:  VHS or Beta, Pine Club, David Mead
Aug:  Peter Searcy, Tim Krekel, Paul Thorn
Sep:  The Middlemen, Ben Arnold, Chuck Prophet

2005
Apr:  Rosavelt, Maia Sharp, Merediths
May:  Danielia Cotton, Carbon Leaf, The Silos
June:  Over The Rhine, Fire The Saddle, ? (Francis Dunnery cancelled)
July:  mofro, Spottiswoode and His Enemies, Hayes Carl
Aug:  Del McCoury Band, Tim Krekel, Jeff Black
Sep:  The Duhks, Hem, The Navigators, Shannon McNally

2006
Apr:  Duncan Sheik, Martin Sexton, Robinella
May:  Indigenous, Kieran Kane, Kevin Welch & Fats Kaplan, Tyrone Cotton
June:  Jackie Greene, The Gabe Dixon Band, Amy LaVere
July:  Todd Snider, Strays Don’t Sleep, Slackshop
Aug:  Old Crow Medicine Show, Scott Miller & the Commonwealth, The Betweeners  
Sep:  Cracker, Soul, Inc., Bonepony

2007
Apr:  Los Straitjackets w/Big Sandy, Tony Furtado, Last Town Chorus
May:  Jonatha Brooke (w/band), Gran Bel Fisher (w/band), Cabin
June:  Mark Olson, Willy Porter, Ultratone
July:  The Avett Brothers, Peter Searcy, Willy Mason
Aug:  The Cherryholmes, Adrienne Young and Little Sadie, KY Sassafras
Sep:  Tim Krekel Orchestra, Kim Richey Band, Hoots & Hellmouth

2008
Apr:  The Whigs, Wild Sweet Orange, Griffin House
May:  Back Door Slam, Jim White, Mike Farris
June:  Sonny Landreth, The Elders, Katie Herzig
July:  Shake Anderson Band, Danielia Cotton, Dave Barnes
Aug:  VHS or Beta, Seepeople, Ben Sollee
Sep:  Paul Thorn, Langhorne Slim, John Mann

2009
Apr:  Todd Snider, Extra Golden, Tony Furtado (solo)
May:  The Meat Puppets, The Features, Broken Spurs
June:  Hill Country Revue, Jonell Mosser, Guggenheim Grotto
July:  Josh Ritter, Sam Roberts Band, Young Dubliners
Aug:  Cracker, Will Hoge, Great Lake Swimmers
Sep:  Bell X1, Company of Thieves, Workers

2010
Apr:  The Holmes Brothers, Legendary Shack Shakers, Otis Gibbs
May:  Josh Rouse, ALO, Backyard Tire Fire
June:  Carney Joshua James, Sonos
July:  Tift Merritt, Dawes, Robert Francis
Aug:  These United States, Dan Mangan Band, Audra Mae
Sep:  Great Big Sea, Ike Reilly Assasination, The Seedy Seeds

2011 - 10th Season
Apr:  Walk the Moon, Sarah Jaffe, The Deloreans
May:  Over the Rhine, Cabin, Harper Blynn
June:  Nicole Atkins, Abigail Washburn, Scars On 45
July:  Hayes Carll, Ponderosa, Uh Huh Baby Yeah
Aug:  Sarah Jaffe, Ha Ha Tonka, Katie Herzig
Sep:  They Might Be Giants, J. Roddy Walston & The Business, The Deloreans

2012
Apr:  JC Brooks & The Uptown Sound, Sugar + The Hi-Lows, the Tunesmiths
May:  The Elders, Joseph Arthur, Vessel
June:  Trampled By Turtles, The Walkmen, These United States
July:  J.D. McPherson, Matt the Electrician, Audra Mae
Aug:  Jukebox the Ghost, Tift Merritt, Whistle Peak
Sep:  Everest, Shemekia Copeland, Dave Moisan

2013
Apr:  Ra Ra Riot, Leagues, A Lion Named Roar
May:  The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, The Lone Bellow, The Staves
June:  Kopecky Family Band, Happy Chichester, Appalatin
July:  Little Green Cars, Randall Bramblett Band, Quiet Hollers
Aug:  Laura Marling, Sons of Fathers, Justin Paul Lewis
Sep:  J. Roddy Walston & The Business, Scott Miller & The Commonwealth, Vandaveer

2014
Apr:  Moon Taxi, The Apache Relay, House Ghost
May:  Spanish Gold, Broken Spurs, Starbilly
June:  The Old 97s, The Whigs, Dawn Landes
July:  Ben Sollee & Friends, The Deloreans, Steelism
Aug:  Shovels & Rope, The Wild Feathers, Tim Easton
Sep:  Lake Street Dive, The 23 String Band, Sean Rowe

2015
Apr:  Shakey Graves, J.D. McPherson, Nicki Bluhm & The Gamblers
May:  Civil Twilight, Jukebox the Ghost, Small Time Napoleon
June:  Pokey LaFarge, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, T. Hardy Morris
July:  Fantastic Negrito, Strand of Oaks, American Aquarium
Aug:  Anderson East, Maia Sharp, Twin Limb
Sep:  Waxfang, Here We Go Magic, Vandaveer

2016
Apr:  1200, Liz Vice, Rayland Baxter
May:  Paul Thorn, The Howling Tongues, Nick Dittmeier & The Sawdusters
June:  Hayes Carll, Dylan LeBlanc, Brenda
July:  Brett Dennen, Lucius, Kaleo
Aug:  Dr. Dundiff & Friends, Bright Light Social Hour, Bonnie Bishop
Sep:  Nada Surf, OJR, Howell Dawdy

2017
Apr:  Murder By Death, Whitehorse, Maximon
May:  The Mavericks, Hollis Brown, Peter Searcy
June:  Pokey LaFarge, Robyn Hitchcock, Carly Johnson
July:  Strand of Oaks, Low Cut Connie, Zach Longoria Project
Aug:  Iron & Wine, James Lindsey, In Lightning (Louisville Showcase)
Sep:  Anderson East, The Secret Sisters, Brooks Ritter

2018
Apr:  Lissie, The Weeks, Phourist and the Protons
May:  J. Roddy Walston and the Business, Sunflower Bean, Parker Milsap
June:  Bettye Lavette, Ruen Brothers, Dr. Dundiff w/Otis Junior
July:  Over the Rhine, Bully, Curio Key Club
Aug:  Wild Child, The Suffers, Katie Toupin
Sep:  Car Seat Headrest, The Artisanals, Love Jones

2019
Apr:  Lucy Dacus, Darlingside, Mama Said String Band
May:  Dylan Leblanc, Adia Victoria, Bridge 19
June:  Jukebox the Ghost w/Louisville Civic Orchestra, Erika Wennerstrom, Electric Garden
July:  The War & Treaty, Haley Heynderickx, Dave Ernst and the Early Favorites
Aug:  John Paul White, Devon Gilfillian, C2 and the Brothers Reed
Sep:  Josh Ritter, Amanda Shires, Shake Anderson

2020
SEASON CANCELLED DUE TO COVID-19

2021
July 14 – Houndmouth, Jesse Lees, Sam Filiatreau
July 28 – The Mavericks, Magnolia Boulevard, McKinley James
August 11 – Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers, Villa Mure, CJ Sparks
August 25 – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Brooks Ritter, Genevva
September 8 – Dawn Richard, Bendigo Fletcher, Kiana & the Sun Kings (Cancelled due to COVID-19)
September 22 – Low Cut Connie, Slothrust, Wombo (Cancelled due to COVID-19)

2022
April 27 – Nappy Roots, Neal Francis, Kiana & the Sun Kings
May 25 – Maggie Rose, Boa Boys, Phourist & the Photons
June 29 – War, Bendigo Fletcher, Wombo
July 27 – Moon Taxi, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine
August 31 – Joan Osborne, Seratones, Mark Charles
September 28 – Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant